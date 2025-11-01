Thousands celebrate dia de los muertos in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Families packed the Downtown Arts District today to honor loved ones who have passed during El Paso’s 2025 Día de los Muertos Festival and Desfile.

From morning to night, music, color, and culture filled the streets. The celebration began at 11 a.m. and stretched through the evening with art, performances, and food bringing the community together.

The Mexican American Cultural Center led the event alongside the City of El Paso’s Museums and Cultural Affairs Department. Organizers say the festival continues to grow each year — drawing thousands who come to remember, celebrate, and share traditions that span generations.

Dozens of local artists and performers brought the heart of Día de los Muertos to life. Families visited altars and ofrendas covered in marigolds, candles, and photos — each one a story of remembrance and love.

Activities spread throughout Downtown included:

• El Mercadito at San Jacinto Plaza with over 50 local vendors and food trucks.

• Ballet Folklórico Paso del Norte performances inside the MACC.

• Entre Mundos, an immersive desert experience exploring life and death.

• A screening of Coco for families at the MACC.

• Live music at San Jacinto Plaza featuring Frontera Bugalú.

Organizers estimate more than 50,000 people attended today’s festival, making it one of the city’s largest cultural celebrations of the year.