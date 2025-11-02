El Paso Flags Across America hosts Coffee With Veterans event

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Flags Across America invites all veterans, active-duty service members, families, and supporters to the Coffee With Veterans – Veterans Day Month Edition on Tuesday, November 4, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Old Glory Memorial, 9550 Gateway Blvd N, El Paso.

The event offers a relaxed setting to share stories, honor sacrifices, and strengthen the bonds between veterans and the community. Attendees are encouraged to bring a friend, a veteran, or simply their appreciation. Every handshake, conversation, and shared cup of coffee helps bridge the gap between generations of service.

“Whether you wore the uniform decades ago or are serving now, this is a time to come together and connect,” organizers said.

All veterans and veteran supporters are welcome.

For more information, follow #VeteransDayMonth, #CoffeeWithVeterans, and #FlagsAcrossAmerica on social media.