Five people dead in fiery crash in Juárez

JUAREZ, Mexico (KVIA)-- Five people were killed early Saturday morning after a fiery crash along one of Juárez’s main avenues, according to Juárez traffic police.

Security camera footage from a nearby business shows a GMC Acadia crossing an intersection when a Honda Civic ran a red light and slammed into the SUV. The Acadia exploded on impact, police said.

Emergency crews said the SUV was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. Inside, responders found the remains of three women who were burned beyond recognition.

The man and woman inside the Honda Civic died on impact.

A man was also found nearby with serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Authorities closed the roadway for several hours while investigators processed the scene.