Hundreds of bikers roll through El Paso for annual toy parade

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The roar of motorcycle engines filled the streets of El Paso Sunday morning as hundreds of bikers came together for the city’s annual Toy Parade, a holiday tradition focused on giving back to children in need.

Riders gathered at the Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino before heading to the El Paso County Coliseum. Each participant brought at least one new toy valued at $10 or more, along with a $15 donation to help support underprivileged kids across the Borderland.

“Everybody’s welcome,” Martin Corona with Dragones El Chuco said. “Even if you don’t have a motorcycle, you can come in your car, you can walk, you can come on your horse it doesn’t really matter as long as you’re helping out the community.”

Organizers estimated between 1,500 and 2,500 bikers joined this year’s parade, many donating multiple toys.

“Bikers being who they are, some of them brought three, four even 10 toys to donate,” one participant said.

All the toys collected will be distributed to local charities, schools and hospitals in the El Paso area.

For many riders, the highlight is delivering toys to children spending the holidays in the hospital.

“To see those kids who are stuck in the hospital and think, ‘What am I going to do for Christmas?’ then to see a hallway full of bikers coming in with toys that’s the biggest reward of all,” another rider said.

Those who still wish to donate toys or money can contact the El Paso Motorcycle Coalition at 915-494-4881 or 915-740-9991.