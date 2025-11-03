El Paso woman who lost her sight creates sensory experience to connect the visually impaired with nature

EL PASO (KVIA)--When Elsa Molina lost her sight three years ago, she also feared losing her connection to the world around her.

But now, she’s helping others rediscover that connection through sound, touch, and smell.

At Keystone Heritage Park, participants gathered for The VIBE Experience, short for Visually Impaired and Blind Experience.

The event invited the visually impaired community to explore nature in a whole new way, engaging all their senses.

“I actually lost my sight — it’ll be three years this November,” Molina said. “So I felt there was a need for the blind community to gather in a place that not only welcomed them, but made it unique.”

Through guided tours, volunteers helped participants feel the textures of plants, breathe in natural scents, and listen to the sounds of the park’s wildlife.

“We need to gather as a community to bring more awareness to West Texas so we can get funding for more opportunities for people that are visually impaired,” Molina added.

Organizers say the event goes beyond awareness — it’s about inclusion, accessibility, and reminding the community that nature belongs to everyone.

Volunteer coordinator Ruby Gallo said she was moved by the experience.

“When Elsa first asked me if they could do a field trip here, I was honored. Experiencing the outdoors this way — it’s so sensory, so peaceful,” she said.

Molina hopes to bring the VIBE Experience to more locations across El Paso, expanding opportunities for people with visual impairments to connect, learn, and heal.

“Events like this are about creating a space where everyone, no matter their abilities, can feel seen, heard, and included,” Molina said.