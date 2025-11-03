HERO program aids drivers

EL PASO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation’s Highway Emergency Response Operator, or HERO, program has been helping stranded drivers and improving roadway safety since launching in 2020.

The program provides free roadside assistance across I-10, Loop 375 and U.S. 54, helping with flat tires, jump-starts, fuel delivery and minor repairs. HERO crews also clear debris, assist law enforcement and help prevent secondary crashes.

Officials say the program has been vital in keeping traffic flowing and supporting first responders during emergencies and severe weather.Drivers in need of help can call 915-790-HERO (4376) or click here. TxDOT reminds motorists to follow the state’s “Move Over or Slow Down” law to protect roadside workers.