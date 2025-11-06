Skip to Content
Community aids military families

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --  The Armed Services YMCA of El Paso is partnering with Feed the Children and Teleperformance Group to support military and local families affected by the government shutdown.

The community distribution event will take place Thursday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Junior Enlisted Family Center, 2004 Sheridan Road on Fort Bliss.

Families can receive food and essential items, and organizers say everyone is welcome. T

hose wishing to help can donate or volunteer through the Armed Services YMCA of El Paso.

