Operation Noel keeps kids warm

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Paso del Norte Community Foundation is helping keep Borderland children warm through its annual Operation Noel program.

The charitable fund provides brand-new winter coats to local nonprofit organizations that serve children in need, from toddlers to age 12, across El Paso and Ciudad Juárez.

The long-running program, now more than 80 years old, continues to grow through community donations and partnerships.

Those interested in contributing can click here.