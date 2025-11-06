SNAP benefits at risk: Resources to combat food insecurity

As the government shutdown continues, and the status of SNAP benefits remains unclear, nearly 42 million Americans are at risk of going hungry, including 16 million children.

Below are a list of links and hotlines to services and assistance to help Americans fight food insecurity, as the government shutdown continues.

Hotlines

USDA National Hunger Hotline: 1-866-3-HUNGRY or text FOOD to 914-342-7744 National Hunger Hotline: 1-866-3-HUNGRY or 1-877-8-HAMBRE (Spanish) WhyHunger Hotline: 1-800-5-HUNGRY or text your ZIP code to 1-800-548-6479

Food Banks and Pantry Locators

Feeding America Food Bank Locator: https://www.feedingamerica.org/find-your-local-foodbank Hunger Free America: https://findfood.hungerfreeamerica.org Food Finder Interactive Map: https://foodfinder.us/ WhyHunger Find Food Database: https://whyhunger.org/find-food Little Food Pantries: https://www.thelittlefreepantries.org/

Home Meal Delivery