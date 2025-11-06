SNAP benefits at risk: Resources to combat food insecurity
As the government shutdown continues, and the status of SNAP benefits remains unclear, nearly 42 million Americans are at risk of going hungry, including 16 million children.
Below are a list of links and hotlines to services and assistance to help Americans fight food insecurity, as the government shutdown continues.
Hotlines
- USDA National Hunger Hotline: 1-866-3-HUNGRY or text FOOD to 914-342-7744
- National Hunger Hotline: 1-866-3-HUNGRY or 1-877-8-HAMBRE (Spanish)
- WhyHunger Hotline: 1-800-5-HUNGRY or text your ZIP code to 1-800-548-6479
Food Banks and Pantry Locators
- Feeding America Food Bank Locator: https://www.feedingamerica.org/find-your-local-foodbank
- Hunger Free America: https://findfood.hungerfreeamerica.org
- Food Finder Interactive Map: https://foodfinder.us/
- WhyHunger Find Food Database: https://whyhunger.org/find-food
- Little Food Pantries: https://www.thelittlefreepantries.org/
Home Meal Delivery
- Meals on Wheels America: https://www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/
- Local Area Agencies on Aging (AAA): https://eldercare.acl.gov/home