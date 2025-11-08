54th Annual Renaissance Artfaire at Young Park

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - A long-standing tradition continues this weekend in Las Cruces as thousands gathered for the 54th Annual Renaissance Artfaire.

“We take this beautiful 22-acre city park and turn it into a magical realm where there’s music, art, performers, jousting — a lot of great things,” said Karrie Porter, Dona Ana Arts Council Executive Director.

The arts faire is at Young Park where for over five decades the Dona Ana Arts Council builds a kingdom of creativity.

Originally the fair was organized by Franciscan monks at the Holy Cross Retreat Center, and evolved into one of the area's largest arts events in Southern New Mexico.

"It's turned into a great, really a juried art show that, brings them people from across the country. So it's been another art focus for Las Cruces and our community," said Greg Smith, Former Director of Dona Ana Arts Council.

Costumes of the Renaissance era are in full display as well as arts and even magic. More than 90 artists and vendor showcase their unique works with live entertainment and 25 food booths.

This fair runs through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Young Park in Las Cruces.