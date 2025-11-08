ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Warm and sunny across the borderland

The Borderland is soaking up one more warm, sunny day before big temperature changes arrive Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, above-average highs and calm winds will dominate Saturday’s forecast. Expect temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80°, along with mostly sunny skies and light afternoon breezes around 5–10 mph.

It’s the perfect setup for outdoor plans, errands, or family events before cooler air sweeps in.

A cold front will move through late tonight into early Sunday morning, dropping highs by 10–20 degrees and bringing gusty east winds to start the new week.

No rain is expected with this front, but it will deliver a crisp, fall feel by Sunday morning, when some lowland areas could wake up in the 30s and 40s.