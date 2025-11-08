El Paso residents joined the 2025 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

EL PASO, TX KVIA — The fight against Alzheimer’s continues in the Borderland as the Alzheimer’s Association. El Paso residents to take part in the 2025 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Saturday, November 8, at Ascarate Park.

The event was part of the world’s largest movement to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.

Organizers say the walk is not just a fundraiser it’s a moment of unity and remembrance. During the Promise Garden ceremony, participants carry colorful flowers representing their personal connection to the disease. Whether they’re supporting someone living with Alzheimer’s, remembering a loved one, or fighting for a future without it.

“This is a pivotal moment in the fight against Alzheimer’s,” said Valerie Sanchez, Executive Director of the West Texas Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. “There are new treatments that can change the course of the disease — and hope continues to grow through every step we take together.”

More than 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease — including 13,000 people in El Paso alone. The Alzheimer’s Association says events like this help raise crucial funds for research and support services for the families affected daily.