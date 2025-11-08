Police investigate vehicle collision in Far East El Paso

El PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Police Department says that their Special Traffic Investigators unit is investigating a "vehicle collision" that happened early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 3700 block of Joe Battle just after 3 am, where one person was transported to the hospital. The condition of the person's injuries has not been released by officials.

Northbound traffic on Loop 375 and Joe Battle North is currently shut down as investigators look into the cause of the collision.

Once more information about the cause of the collision and the condition of the person taken to the hospital becomes available, we will update you on air and online.