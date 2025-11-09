Rollin’ Smoke and The Salvation Army team up for ‘Operation Thanksgiving’

ANTHONY, Texas (KVIA)-- Thanksgiving is still weeks away, but the unmistakable aroma of smoked turkey is already drifting through Anthony and it’s coming from Rollin’ Smoke Barbecue.

On Sunday, the local barbecue spot invited ABC-7 inside their kitchen for a behind-the-scenes look at their turkey-smoking process.

“I'm really happy that we were able to help out,” said Jesus Carrasco, owner of Rollin' Smoke “I got space let’s do it. I don’t mind giving back to the community.”

This year, the team has once again partnered with The Salvation Army of El Paso for their annual Operation Thanksgiving project, an effort to feed around 800 people in need this holiday season.

“People are struggling, especially with the economy right now,” Carrasco said. “It’s hard. So whatever I can do on my part I’ve got the space, the smokers, the tools and I love it. It’s a passion.”

Each turkey is slow-cooked for 10 to 12 hours, emerging smoky, tender, and cooked to perfection.

Last year, Rollin’ Smoke prepared about 70 turkeys for the event. This year, they’re going even bigger, smoking 95 turkeys

Once the turkeys are smoked, The Salvation Army freezes the meat until Thanksgiving Day, when it will be served at the organization’s annual drive-thru meal.

The Thanksgiving drive-thru will be held on Thursday, Nov. 27. 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Free meal tickets are available now at the Salvation Army Family Center.