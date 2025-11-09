Sunday Funday: Borderland filmmakers head to Portugal with award-winning short “Dynamite”

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Filmmakers from both El Paso and Juarez came together to create the short film "Dynamite" Filmapalooza 2026.

Created in just two days as part of the competition, Dynamite went on to sweep eight awards at the local ceremony, held October 23 at the El Paso Premiere LUX Cine 17 inside Bassett Place Mall.

In addition to Best Film, the short earned for Best Directing, Best Writing, Best Ensemble, Best Supporting Talent, Best Sound Design and Best Use of Character.

"Dynamite" heads to Filmapalooza 2026, taking place March 25–28 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Lapso, a cross-border filmmaking collective of creatives from both sides of the U.S.–Mexico border, in collaboration with FRAME Studios, earned the honor after "Dynamite" won Best Film at the 2025 El Paso 48-Hour Film Project.