Trump says health care payments would go to Health Savings Accounts

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Trump offered a bit more insight into his proposal that direct subsidies should go directly to the American people to pay for health care rather than having funds sent to insurance companies through the ACA.

Trump said Republicans should give money to Americans through their Health Savings Account -- special savings accounts which saw expanded access through Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill” passed over the summer.

Expanded access to people who have certain ACA health plans, specifically Bronze and Catastrophic tier plans, was provided through the OBBB.

“Republicans should give money DIRECTLY to your personal HEALTH SAVINGS ACCOUNTS that I expanded in our GREAT BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL,” Trump said on his social media platform on Sunday morning.

