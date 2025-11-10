El Paso residents unhappy with proposed gas rate increase

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Gas System held their first community meetings today as they get ready to propose their new rate change for the state.

The utility is proposing to merge their service areas across Texas, creating one singular statewide rate. Doing that would result in 27% increase for El Paso residential customers, or over $10 per month. Residents at the meeting were unhappy with the proposal.

"I just think that the rate increases are outrageous," said Mary Woodruff-Herman. She said she left El Paso because the salary wasn't high enough, and when she came back, the cost of living was higher while salaries remained similar.

"It's just unfair, and I think it's making El Paso a place where you can't afford to live."

Other residents wanted to see how much more money would be made and spent by Texas Gas Service. They serve 706,000 people throughout Texas.

"Whatever 27% that you're raising, is that what you really need to run your company effectively?" said Carmen Aguilera.

ABC-7 spoke with District 8 city representative Chris Canales. He said it's important for the community to learn about the proposal from Texas Gas, but is also disappointed with the proposal. He says the city would be paying disproportionately more for the services if they do blend them all together.

"So we would essentially be subsidizing the costs for Texas Gas to provide the service in these these other regions of Texas. We don't think that's fair."

Texas Gas couldn't give an interview during the meeting, but they sent out a written statement. They want to be fair to all their customers. The statement reads in full below:

While the decision to increase rates is difficult, it is necessary to deliver the safe and reliable service our community needs. It’s been three years since our last rate case in El Paso. The proposed increase helps us keep your families warm and safe, support local jobs and prepare for future growth. The improvements to our system help us maintain the reliability our customers depend on, even during extreme weather, and our standing as one of the safest natural gas distribution companies nationwide. Our goal is fairness—making rates the same for all 706,000 Texans we serve. For years, El Paso customers have paid less than those in other parts of the state, creating an imbalance. Bringing every Texan under the same rate structure also has long-term benefits, including spreading costs across a statewide customer base, aligning our rate structure with how our operations are managed and reducing administrative costs. We appreciate the opportunity to answer questions our customers have at this week’s community meetings and share information about ways we can help customers manage their bills this winter. For customers who are struggling to pay their utility bills, please contact us. Our trained Customer Service team will listen and work with you to find solutions. We also offer financial assistance through our Share the Warmth program for those who qualify, and we hope to expand our contribution to this program through this filing to reach more El Pasoans.

Find a list of all the planned community meetings below.

Monday, November 10, 2025

5 to 6:30 p.m.: City Hall, 300 N. Campbell

7 to 8:30 p.m.: West Side Regional Command Center, 4801 Osborne

Tuesday, November 11, 2025

5 to 6:30 p.m.: Pebble Hills Regional Command Center, 10780 Pebble Hills

7 to 8:30 p.m.: Upper Eastside Regional Command Center, 14301 Pebble Hills Blvd

Wednesday, November 12, 2025

5 to 6:30 p.m.: Valle Bajo Recreation Center, 7380 Alameda

7 to 8:30 p.m.: Mission Valley Regional Command Center, 9011 Escobar

Thursday, November 13, 2025

5 to 6:30 p.m.: Wayne Thornton Recreation Center, 1860 Walter Jones

7 to 8:30 p.m.: Northeast Regional Command Center, 9600 Dyer

Monday, November 17, 2025