ABC-7 at 4: TxDot Closures I-10 Widening West Project update, Thorn Bridge to open
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV- New lanes and new ramps opened last weekend on the westside, all signs of progress on the TX Dot I-10 Widening Project. More work still needs to be done including the opening of the Thorn bridge. Lauren Macias-Cervantes joins us for TxDot Talk.
I-10 Widening West
Monday, November 17 through Saturday, November 22
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 east- and westbound between Los Mochis and Artcraft left lane closed
Crews will be power washing and painting median barrier on I-10.
I-10 Widening West 2
Monday, November 17 through Saturday, November 22
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 east- and westbound between Anthony and Nashua alternate lane closures
- North and South Desert between Anthony and Nashua alternate lane closures
Crews will be placing concrete and haul trucks delivering material.
Monday, November 17 through Saturday, November 22
9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)
- I-10 east- and westbound between Anthony and Nashua left lane closed
Crews will be conducting concrete placement for new pavement surface.
Artcraft
Monday, November 17 through Friday, November 21
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (as needed)
- SH-178 (Artcraft) east- and westbound between New Mexico State Line and Doniphan alternate lane closures
Crews will be working on illumination and wall installations.
- South Desert between Clarkston and Blue Sky alternate lane closures
- North Desert between Helen of Troy and Northern Pass alternate lane closures
Crews will be loading and unloading material and equipment.
Monday, November 17
9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)
- Upper Valley Rd between Artcraft and Wind River closed
Crews will be working on 1-lane configuration striping and concrete barrier installation.
Borderland Expressway Phase 2
Monday, November 17 through Friday, November 21
7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- US-54 east- and westbound between Mesquite Hills and McCombs left lane closed
- Mesquite Hills reduced to one lane between US-54 and Red Man. Flaggers will be on-site directing traffic as needed for haul trucks crossing Mesquite Hills.
Crews will be transporting earth embankment into the project.
Mesa Safety Lighting
Monday, November 17 through Friday, November 22
7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Mesa eastbound between Belvidere and Resler left lane closed
- Mesa eastbound between Remcon and Champions left lane closed
- Mesa eastbound between Mesa and Resler left lane closed
Crews will be working on lighting improvements.
Guardrail Repair
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, November 17
- Loop 375 eastbound between Midway and Yarbrough right lane closed
Tuesday, November 18
- Loop 375 westbound between Main Gap and Tom Mays Park left lane closed
Wednesday, November 19
- South Desert between Anthony and Valley Chili right lane closed
Thursday, November 20
- US-54 northbound between Pershing and Fred Wilson left lane closed
Friday, November 21
- I-10 westbound between Resler and Mesa left lane closed
Miscellaneous Concrete
Monday, November 17 through Friday, November 21
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound between Executive and Schuster right lane closed
Crews will be repairing concrete.
Spall Repair
Tuesday, November 18 through Thursday, November 20
9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)
- I-10 westbound between Hawkins and Geronimo alternate lane closures
Crews will be repairing spall.
Maintenance
Monday, November 17 through Friday, November 21
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-85 (Paisano) southbound at Executive intersection right lane closed
Crews will be working on the drain.
- Gateway West between Westmorland and Airway right lane closed
- Gateway West between Steven's St and Copia left lane closed
Crews will be cleaning.
Sunday, November 23
4 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-54 North- and South Exit 21A closed
- Gateway East at Copia entrance closed
- Uva Pl, Mart St, and Radford St at Gateway East closed
- Ramp N to I-10 East closed
- Gateway North to I-10 East closed
- Raynolds exit at I-10 East closed
Crews will be working on bridge joints.
Loop 375 Widening Project
Monday, November 17 to Thursday, November 20
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Loop 375 main lanes southbound between North Loop Drive and Zaragoza Road (Port of Entry)
Crews will be working on joint repair.
Monday, November 17 to Friday, November 21
Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) alternating lane closures at south/northbound UPRR turnaround at North Americas Avenue and North Loop Drive
- Loop 375 southbound left lane closure between North Loop Drive and Zaragoza Entrance Ramp
Crews will be working on installing median concrete riprap, high mast aprons, and a flume extension.
Montana Widening Project
Monday, November 17 to Friday, November 21
Daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Montana Avenue eastbound frontage road right shoulder closure between Yarbrough Drive and Lee Boulevard
Crews will be working on landscape.
Monday, November 17 to Friday, November 21
Daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saul Kleinfield Drive north-and southbound left lane closures before Montana Avenue eastbound frontage road
Crews will be doing landscape work on median.
I-10 Landscape & Aesthetic Project
Monday, November 17 to Friday, November 21
Daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Gateway West Boulevard at Zaragoza Road left turnaround lane closure
- Gateway East Boulevard at Zaragoza Road left turnaround lane closure
- I-10 eastbound right lane and shoulder closure at Lee Trevino Drive
- I-10 westbound right lane closure between Lee Trevino Exit Ramp and Lee Trevino Drive
Crews will be landscaping and placing perforated steel covers for steel boxes.