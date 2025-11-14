Skip to Content
ABC-7 at 4: TxDot Closures I-10 Widening West Project update, Thorn Bridge to open

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV- New lanes and new ramps opened last weekend on the westside, all signs of progress on the TX Dot I-10 Widening Project. More work still needs to be done including the opening of the Thorn bridge. Lauren Macias-Cervantes joins us for TxDot Talk.

I-10 Widening West

Monday, November 17 through Saturday, November 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • I-10 east- and westbound between Los Mochis and Artcraft left lane closed

Crews will be power washing and painting median barrier on I-10.

I-10 Widening West 2

Monday, November 17 through Saturday, November 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • I-10 east- and westbound between Anthony and Nashua alternate lane closures
  • North and South Desert between Anthony and Nashua alternate lane closures

Crews will be placing concrete and haul trucks delivering material.

Monday, November 17 through Saturday, November 22

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

  • I-10 east- and westbound between Anthony and Nashua left lane closed

Crews will be conducting concrete placement for new pavement surface.

Artcraft

Monday, November 17 through Friday, November 21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (as needed)

  • SH-178 (Artcraft) east- and westbound between New Mexico State Line and Doniphan alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on illumination and wall installations.

  • South Desert between Clarkston and Blue Sky alternate lane closures
  • North Desert between Helen of Troy and Northern Pass alternate lane closures

Crews will be loading and unloading material and equipment.

Monday, November 17

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)

  • Upper Valley Rd between Artcraft and Wind River closed

Crews will be working on 1-lane configuration striping and concrete barrier installation.

Borderland Expressway Phase 2

Monday, November 17 through Friday, November 21

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • US-54 east- and westbound between Mesquite Hills and McCombs left lane closed
  • Mesquite Hills reduced to one lane between US-54 and Red Man. Flaggers will be on-site directing traffic as needed for haul trucks crossing Mesquite Hills.

Crews will be transporting earth embankment into the project.

Mesa Safety Lighting

Monday, November 17 through Friday, November 22

7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Mesa eastbound between Belvidere and Resler left lane closed
  • Mesa eastbound between Remcon and Champions left lane closed
  • Mesa eastbound between Mesa and Resler left lane closed

Crews will be working on lighting improvements.

Guardrail Repair

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, November 17

  • Loop 375 eastbound between Midway and Yarbrough right lane closed

Tuesday, November 18

  • Loop 375 westbound between Main Gap and Tom Mays Park left lane closed

Wednesday, November 19

  • South Desert between Anthony and Valley Chili right lane closed

Thursday, November 20

  • US-54 northbound between Pershing and Fred Wilson left lane closed

Friday, November 21

  • I-10 westbound between Resler and Mesa left lane closed

Miscellaneous Concrete

Monday, November 17 through Friday, November 21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • I-10 eastbound between Executive and Schuster right lane closed

Crews will be repairing concrete.

Spall Repair

Tuesday, November 18 through Thursday, November 20

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

  • I-10 westbound between Hawkins and Geronimo alternate lane closures

Crews will be repairing spall.

Maintenance

Monday, November 17 through Friday, November 21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • US-85 (Paisano) southbound at Executive intersection right lane closed

Crews will be working on the drain.

  • Gateway West between Westmorland and Airway right lane closed
  • Gateway West between Steven's St and Copia left lane closed

Crews will be cleaning.

Sunday, November 23

4 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • US-54 North- and South Exit 21A closed
  • Gateway East at Copia entrance closed
  • Uva Pl, Mart St, and Radford St at Gateway East closed
  • Ramp N to I-10 East closed
  • Gateway North to I-10 East closed
  • Raynolds exit at I-10 East closed

Crews will be working on bridge joints.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday, November 17 to Thursday, November 20

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • Loop 375 main lanes southbound between North Loop Drive and Zaragoza Road (Port of Entry)

Crews will be working on joint repair.

Monday, November 17 to Friday, November 21

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Americas Avenue (frontage road) alternating lane closures at south/northbound UPRR turnaround at North Americas Avenue and North Loop Drive
  • Loop 375 southbound left lane closure between North Loop Drive and Zaragoza Entrance Ramp

Crews will be working on installing median concrete riprap, high mast aprons, and a flume extension.

Montana Widening Project

Monday, November 17 to Friday, November 21

Daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Montana Avenue eastbound frontage road right shoulder closure between Yarbrough Drive and Lee Boulevard

Crews will be working on landscape.

Monday, November 17 to Friday, November 21

Daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Saul Kleinfield Drive north-and southbound left lane closures before Montana Avenue eastbound frontage road

Crews will be doing landscape work on median.

I-10 Landscape & Aesthetic Project

Monday, November 17 to Friday, November 21

Daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

  • Gateway West Boulevard at Zaragoza Road left turnaround lane closure
  • Gateway East Boulevard at Zaragoza Road left turnaround lane closure
  • I-10 eastbound right lane and shoulder closure at Lee Trevino Drive
  • I-10 westbound right lane closure between Lee Trevino Exit Ramp and Lee Trevino Drive

Crews will be landscaping and placing perforated steel covers for steel boxes.

Closure Links:

West Area Project Closures

I-10 Widening West Closures

East Area Project Closures 

