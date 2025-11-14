ABC-7 at 4: TxDot Closures I-10 Widening West Project update, Thorn Bridge to open

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV- New lanes and new ramps opened last weekend on the westside, all signs of progress on the TX Dot I-10 Widening Project. More work still needs to be done including the opening of the Thorn bridge. Lauren Macias-Cervantes joins us for TxDot Talk.

I-10 Widening West

Monday, November 17 through Saturday, November 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 east- and westbound between Los Mochis and Artcraft left lane closed

Crews will be power washing and painting median barrier on I-10.

I-10 Widening West 2

Monday, November 17 through Saturday, November 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 east- and westbound between Anthony and Nashua alternate lane closures

North and South Desert between Anthony and Nashua alternate lane closures

Crews will be placing concrete and haul trucks delivering material.

Monday, November 17 through Saturday, November 22

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 east- and westbound between Anthony and Nashua left lane closed

Crews will be conducting concrete placement for new pavement surface.

Artcraft

Monday, November 17 through Friday, November 21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (as needed)

SH-178 (Artcraft) east- and westbound between New Mexico State Line and Doniphan alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on illumination and wall installations.

South Desert between Clarkston and Blue Sky alternate lane closures

North Desert between Helen of Troy and Northern Pass alternate lane closures

Crews will be loading and unloading material and equipment.

Monday, November 17

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)

Upper Valley Rd between Artcraft and Wind River closed

Crews will be working on 1-lane configuration striping and concrete barrier installation.

Borderland Expressway Phase 2

Monday, November 17 through Friday, November 21

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

US-54 east- and westbound between Mesquite Hills and McCombs left lane closed

Mesquite Hills reduced to one lane between US-54 and Red Man. Flaggers will be on-site directing traffic as needed for haul trucks crossing Mesquite Hills.

Crews will be transporting earth embankment into the project.

Mesa Safety Lighting

Monday, November 17 through Friday, November 22

7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa eastbound between Belvidere and Resler left lane closed

Mesa eastbound between Remcon and Champions left lane closed

Mesa eastbound between Mesa and Resler left lane closed

Crews will be working on lighting improvements.

Guardrail Repair

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, November 17

Loop 375 eastbound between Midway and Yarbrough right lane closed

Tuesday, November 18

Loop 375 westbound between Main Gap and Tom Mays Park left lane closed

Wednesday, November 19

South Desert between Anthony and Valley Chili right lane closed

Thursday, November 20

US-54 northbound between Pershing and Fred Wilson left lane closed

Friday, November 21

I-10 westbound between Resler and Mesa left lane closed

Miscellaneous Concrete

Monday, November 17 through Friday, November 21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Executive and Schuster right lane closed

Crews will be repairing concrete.

Spall Repair

Tuesday, November 18 through Thursday, November 20

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 westbound between Hawkins and Geronimo alternate lane closures

Crews will be repairing spall.

Maintenance

Monday, November 17 through Friday, November 21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-85 (Paisano) southbound at Executive intersection right lane closed

Crews will be working on the drain.

Gateway West between Westmorland and Airway right lane closed

Gateway West between Steven's St and Copia left lane closed

Crews will be cleaning.

Sunday, November 23

4 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 North- and South Exit 21A closed

Gateway East at Copia entrance closed

Uva Pl, Mart St, and Radford St at Gateway East closed

Ramp N to I-10 East closed

Gateway North to I-10 East closed

Raynolds exit at I-10 East closed

Crews will be working on bridge joints.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday, November 17 to Thursday, November 20

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Loop 375 main lanes southbound between North Loop Drive and Zaragoza Road (Port of Entry)

Crews will be working on joint repair.

Monday, November 17 to Friday, November 21

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) alternating lane closures at south/northbound UPRR turnaround at North Americas Avenue and North Loop Drive

Loop 375 southbound left lane closure between North Loop Drive and Zaragoza Entrance Ramp

Crews will be working on installing median concrete riprap, high mast aprons, and a flume extension.

Montana Widening Project

Monday, November 17 to Friday, November 21

Daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue eastbound frontage road right shoulder closure between Yarbrough Drive and Lee Boulevard

Crews will be working on landscape.

Monday, November 17 to Friday, November 21

Daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saul Kleinfield Drive north-and southbound left lane closures before Montana Avenue eastbound frontage road

Crews will be doing landscape work on median.

I-10 Landscape & Aesthetic Project

Monday, November 17 to Friday, November 21

Daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Gateway West Boulevard at Zaragoza Road left turnaround lane closure

Gateway East Boulevard at Zaragoza Road left turnaround lane closure

I-10 eastbound right lane and shoulder closure at Lee Trevino Drive

I-10 westbound right lane closure between Lee Trevino Exit Ramp and Lee Trevino Drive

Crews will be landscaping and placing perforated steel covers for steel boxes.

