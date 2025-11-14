Good Vibes Only: Book takes readers on a culinary quest, stops at El Paso BBQ spot

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Native El Pasoan Lisa Caprelli is celebrating the recent publication of her 23rd children’s book. Caprelli hopes her new book, The Flying Taco?, will inspire readers to explore the world around them.

The characters are assigned the global taste tour as their project. The adventure spans five continents and features cuisines from countries including India, Australia, Japan, France and the United States.

Caprelli told ABC-7 she grew up in El Paso’s Lower Valley. She never imagined she would have the means to leave El Paso and explore the world.

One page in the book, featuring the ocean in California, is a good reminder for her.

"I never thought I would get to see the ocean. And today I, I do get to travel, and I do get to show kids and dreams come true,” she explained.

The book showcases the culinary possibilities that can be found in different corners of the globe. Caprelli wants readers to know to use their imagination and broaden their horizons.

"There's kids that never think they're going to leave because of their circumstances. And so this is a book to inspire kids to think outside the box, that our world is multicultural, that, you know, there's different flavors and foods of the world, you know," she added.

In the book, Javi the Hippo, Unicorn Jazz, and Trezekke the Zebracorn all sample different dishes. The characters finally return to Texas to indulge in some mouthwatering barbecue.

The book highlights local restaurant Desert Oak Barbecue, located on El Paso's east side. The owners, Richard and Suzanne Funk, said it was exciting to be featured.

"It was fun, fun to see it as a cartoon. And, I don't know, I've never really been in a book before. So when you, when you open a book and, you've seen many books, and when you, when you open the pages and you see some part of yourself in it, it's just really, it's almost surreal. I know it's just a drawing, but it's a it's a beautiful drawing and, it's fun to be, it's just fun to be included in a story that's not all about you. Yeah. To be recognized that way, it's it's it's exciting,” Richard and Suzanne said.

Suzanne and Lisa are sisters. Caprelli said she wanted to honor her family and the success of their barbecue business, which has gained popularity across El Paso.

Additionally, Suzanne was involved in the editing process and is includes as one of the authors.

The book has a total of four authors, including Caprelli's son Matthew Vasquez. Davey Villabos was the illustrator and additional author.

Suzanne said the book will show kids that the sky is the limit when it comes to what they can achieve!

"Explore outside of El Paso, especially if they're children from El Paso” Suzanne said.

Richard added, “And so it's it's it's nice to see that Lisa tries to capture the, the cuisine of multiple countries and puts it in one book, and it, it kind of, I guess, opens up your mind to what else could be out there. Yeah, it's it's, it's it's a really, really interesting book, especially for young minds, too, you know? You don't you don't have to settle for all you have, even though this is really good food.”

Caprelli said the heart of the book is belonging and knowing that we all matter.

"If someone would have told me as a child in first grade that I would grow up to be an author, it would seem impossible. So I like showing people that you can do the impossible with hard work.”

The Funks said they are in the process of writing their own children’s book inspired by their journey of opening their barbecue business, written from their son’s point of view.

Caprelli said she would like to turn the Flying Taco into a series.

If you are interested in purchasing it, click here.