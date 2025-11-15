ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm, sunny Saturday

The Borderland is gearing up for a beautiful Saturday with dry air, plenty of sunshine, and warm temperatures across the area.

Afternoon highs on Saturday will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s—several degrees warmer than normal for mid-November.

Winds will start off light and variable with most areas will stay dry.

Saturday night will be cool again, with lows falling into the 40s and low 50s under clear skies.

Changes arrive Sunday expect cooler temperatures sunday into early next week, along with breezy afternoon winds and increasing cloud cover.