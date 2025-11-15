Skip to Content
News

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm, sunny Saturday

KVIA
By
New
Published 7:56 AM

The Borderland is gearing up for a beautiful Saturday with dry air, plenty of sunshine, and warm temperatures across the area.

Afternoon highs on Saturday will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s—several degrees warmer than normal for mid-November.

Winds will start off light and variable with most areas will stay dry.

Saturday night will be cool again, with lows falling into the 40s and low 50s under clear skies.

Changes arrive Sunday expect cooler temperatures sunday into early next week, along with breezy afternoon winds and increasing cloud cover.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Ilyhanee Robles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.