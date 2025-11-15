Las Artistas Art & fine craft show celebrates 55 years.

The Las Artistas Art & Fine Crafts Show marked its 55th anniversary this weekend, filling the Epic Railyard Event Center with artists, handmade work, and live music as hundreds of people walked through the doors to support local talent.

For more than five decades, the show has grown from a small backyard gathering to one of the Borderland’s largest art events. This year, visitors browsed paintings, ceramics, jewelry, textiles, woodwork, and dozens of unique handmade pieces — all created by artists from across the region.

The atmosphere inside the Railyard was lively, with a saxophone player and guitarist performing as families, couples, and collectors moved from table to table. Many attendees stopped to talk with artists, asking about their process and the inspiration behind their work.

Co-founder Margie Melby said seeing the event reach its 55th year feels emotional.

“I’m just more than thrilled with what I’m seeing today. It was just a small group of women who got together… and now to see it like this is mind-blowing.”

Organizers say the event’s success comes from the close connection between artists and the community. For many, it’s the only time of year they get to speak face-to-face with the people buying their work.

Event organizer Laura Lupis said this year had one of the strongest turnouts.

“It’s exciting to see all the artists selling and showing their work. It’s exciting to see people just amazed by what people can make with their hands.”

The show also featured food and drink vendors, along with a silent auction where visitors could bid on selected pieces throughout the day.

Artists say those moments — when someone connects deeply with a piece — make the long hours of creating worthwhile.

One artist said: “It makes you realize what you’re doing creates excitement… and hopefully they see something in it and respond.”

Organizers say after 55 years, the goal remains the same: supporting creativity, celebrating local talent, and bringing people together through art.

The Las Artistas Art & Fine Crafts Show continues through the weekend at the Epic Railyard.