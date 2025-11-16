New York Jets player Kris Boyd in critical condition after shooting
Boyd was shot early Sunday morning in Manhattan.
November 16, 2025, 11:49 AM
New York Jets player Kris Boyd was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot on Sunday morning.
A 29-year-old male was shot in the abdomen just after 2 a.m. at 156 W. 38th Street in Midtown Manhattan, the NYPD confirmed to ABC News. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in New York, the NYPD said, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.
Though the NYPD would not confirm that it was Boyd who was shot, the New York Jets said in a statement to ABC News that they are aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and have no further comment at this time.
No arrests have yet been made in the shooting, which is under investigation, according to the NYPD.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.