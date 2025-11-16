New York Jets player Kris Boyd in critical condition after shooting

Boyd was shot early Sunday morning in Manhattan.

By Bill Hutchinson

November 16, 2025, 11:49 AM

New York Jets player Kris Boyd was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot on Sunday morning.

A 29-year-old male was shot in the abdomen just after 2 a.m. at 156 W. 38th Street in Midtown Manhattan, the NYPD confirmed to ABC News. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in New York, the NYPD said, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

New York Jets defensive player Kris Boyd, pictured here, October 31, 2024, while playing for his former team, the Houston Texans, at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)Al Pereira/Getty Images

Though the NYPD would not confirm that it was Boyd who was shot, the New York Jets said in a statement to ABC News that they are aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and have no further comment at this time.

No arrests have yet been made in the shooting, which is under investigation, according to the NYPD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.