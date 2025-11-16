Shooting at Las Cruces house party leaves one man dead and three others injured

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)- The Las Cruces Police Department says that they are investigating a shooting that occurred late Saturday at a house party which left one man dead and three others injured.

Officers were dispatched around 11:46 p.m. to 2400 block of Bugatti Drive where there were reports of gunshots at "a large gathering".

According to the Las Cruces Police Department, when officers arrived they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot at least once, he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Three more people were found with gunshot wounds and were taken to area hospitals, according to police. The conditions of these individuals have not been released by officials.

According to investigators, several people who attended the party were seen recording the incident on their cell phones.

Investigators say that these videos may help identify suspects and understanding what caused the shooting.

The Las Cruces Police Department is looking for anyone who captured video, or has information about the incident, to contact the department at 575-526-0795 or share tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces and Dona Ana County at 1-800-222-8477.