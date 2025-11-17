Former KVIA Anchor Shares His Journey After Traumatic Brain Injury

Every year, an estimated 69 million people around the world suffer a traumatic brain injury — most often caused by car accidents, falls, violence, or sports. That’s nearly one person every half second.

These injuries strike without warning. They can happen to anyone—at any moment.

Just ask Evan Folan.

Many of you may remember Evan as our former weekend anchor here at KVIA. In 2019, he was involved in a tragic accident that left him with a traumatic brain injury, forcing him to rebuild his life from the ground up.

ABC-7's Marcel Clarke sat down with Evan, and his story is one of extraordinary resilience. Don't miss his story on ABC-7 at 10 p.m. November 25th.