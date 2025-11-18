El Paso on track for one of Its warmest Novembers since 1970’s

El Paso is experiencing an unusually warm start to November, with several days climbing into the low and mid-80s well above the typical highs in the low 70s for this time of year.

According to the National Weather Service, the city hit 85°F on November 4, nearly 13 degrees above the seasonal average. Overnight temperatures have also stayed warmer than normal, which can reduce the body’s ability to recover from daytime heat.

Climate data shows fall temperatures in the region have gradually warmed over the past several decades. A Climate Central analysis found El Paso’s fall season has warmed by more than 6°F since 1970, making above-average heat more common and more persistent.

Public health officials note that extended warm spells — even in fall — can increase risks for seniors, infants, and those with chronic health conditions. Experts recommend staying hydrated, monitoring indoor temperatures, and avoiding prolonged exposure during the warmest parts of the day.

Forecasters say temperatures may stay above average through the week before cooler air arrives later in the month.