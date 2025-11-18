Iron Heroes: 1st Armored Division Troops compete for army-level representation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The 1st Armored Division and its subordinate brigades hosted the Iron Heroes Competition at the Doña Ana Range Complex today.



This tactical series identified the division’s top individuals, teams, crews, and squads to represent 1AD in higher-level Army competitions.

Tanks traversed the terrain scanning for targets that resembled enemy vehicles. Several four-crew-member tank teams participated.The competition was about hitting targets resembling enemy vehicles.It also required traversing desert terrain.

The Best Tank Competition tested crews on speed, accuracy, and teamwork under demanding fire and maneuver scenarios.



It also intended to showcase warfighting readiness while emphasizing the discipline, cohesion, and lethality of 1AD tank crews in large-scale operations.



By highlighting how crews execute synchronized fire and movement, the competition demonstrated the division’s capacity to dominate on complex, modern battlefield challenges.

"You just go out there and do the best, and you already already know they're the best. They're just proving to everybody else who is the best. At the end of the day," said 1st. Sgt. Quinterro who was overseeing the event.

