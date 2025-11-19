Skip to Content
News

ABC-7 First Alert continues – Better storm chances with some gusty winds

By
Updated
today at 6:24 PM
Published 5:55 PM

Showers and storms will pick up later tonight. Along with some storms, gusty winds are expected to develop, with gusts reaching around 30 mph, some heavier rain in spots.

The storms will continue overnight and on Thursday. A weak cold front sweeps through during the afternoon and gradually clears the skies with some gusty winds likely. The stronger winds (gusts at 40 mph) will make it feel colder tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Article Topic Follows: News
abc-7
Doppler Dave
el paso
kvia
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.