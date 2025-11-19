ABC-7 First Alert continues – Better storm chances with some gusty winds
Showers and storms will pick up later tonight. Along with some storms, gusty winds are expected to develop, with gusts reaching around 30 mph, some heavier rain in spots.
The storms will continue overnight and on Thursday. A weak cold front sweeps through during the afternoon and gradually clears the skies with some gusty winds likely. The stronger winds (gusts at 40 mph) will make it feel colder tomorrow afternoon and evening.