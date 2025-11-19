Ceramic and jewelry classes at Cantareras

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In West Central El Paso sits Cantareras, a ceramic and jewelry studio.

It's owner, Cassandra Adame, says she knew she wanted to open her own studio when she attended community college in 2008. It was there she found her love for ceramics and jewelry making. Adame says there weren't a lot of studios like her's back then. She later opened her studio Cantareras in August of 2021.

"You have this very nice and cool environment where everyone is like, pushing each other, working on their own projects and you see them working. So you want to keep working. And I think, like, we got, we have that here," Adamne said during an interview.

At her studio she teaches classes ranging from beginning to advanced. Her studio even offers internship programs to UTEP students that helps them gain early exposure and greater access to ceramics.

To book a class or learn more about what is offered at Cantareras ceramics and jewlery, you can visit their website at https://www.cantareras.com/

