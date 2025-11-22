ABC-7 Stormtrack: Scattered showers and gusty winds overnight; sunshine returns next week

The Borderland is seeing a brief round of unsettled weather as an upper low near Baja pushes moisture and gusty east winds into the region today.

The National Weather Service says scattered rain showers will develop late Saturday night into Sunday morning, mainly across western and central New Mexico.

Today, east winds 20–30 mph may create light blowing dust in open areas. Highs will reach the mid-60s for El Paso and near 60° in Las Cruces.