ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Rain chances diminish in the Borderland; cool, dry, and quiet for Thanksgiving Week

This morning, El Paso International received 0.03 inches of rain. Meanwhile, Las Cruces centrally did not receive much... but just outside of town, the Las Cruces International Airport received 0.02 inches. Most of the rain chances have tapered off for Sunday and will continue to diminish, but I cannot rule out a stray shower or two this afternoon.

Starting tomorrow, we will begin to see a quiet and cool weather pattern for your Thanksgiving Week. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Most that may travel Tuesday evening or Wednesday, from El Paso traveling weather will be perfect. Thanksgiving Day will be nice with highs in the 50s and 60s maybe even 70s with lows in the 30s and 40s.