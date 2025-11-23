Skip to Content
El Paso Police is asking for help locating a missing man

El PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Police Department is asking for information on the whereabouts of 75-year-old, Primitivo Chavez, who was reported missing Saturday.

PHOTO CREDIT: EPPD
Police say Chavez left a care facility located at the 3100 block of Forney Ln around 2:57 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

According to police, Chavez is a "missing endangered person" due to a condition that requires medication and has no means of communication.

Anyone with information on Chavez can call police at 915-832-4400 or if it is an emergency 911.

