Scattered showers morning before dry weather returns for Thanksgiving week

Scattered showers, gusty east winds, and light mountain snow across southern New Mexico today.

The National Weather Service in El Paso says rain showers will continue through the morning, mainly across. Areas east of the Rio Grande may see brief drizzle as moisture wraps around the system, but conditions dry out quickly by early afternoon.

Highs across the Borderland will reach the mid-60s in El Paso and low 60s in Las Cruces, running a few degrees below normal.

Drier, calmer weather returns Monday as the system exits the region. Sunshine and seasonal temperatures will continue through Thanksgiving week, with highs in the mid to upper 60s and chilly overnight lows.