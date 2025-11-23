Skip to Content
News

Scattered showers morning before dry weather returns for Thanksgiving week

KVIA
By
New
Published 9:39 AM

Scattered showers, gusty east winds, and light mountain snow across southern New Mexico today.

The National Weather Service in El Paso says rain showers will continue through the morning, mainly across. Areas east of the Rio Grande may see brief drizzle as moisture wraps around the system, but conditions dry out quickly by early afternoon.

Highs across the Borderland will reach the mid-60s in El Paso and low 60s in Las Cruces, running a few degrees below normal.

Drier, calmer weather returns Monday as the system exits the region. Sunshine and seasonal temperatures will continue through Thanksgiving week, with highs in the mid to upper 60s and chilly overnight lows.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Ilyhanee Robles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.