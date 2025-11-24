Columban Mission Center in El Paso to host Alternative Black Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Columban Mission Center of El Paso, along with other local nonprofit, religious, and migrant advocacy organizations, is set to hold an Alternative Black Friday this week to support migrant groups on both sides of the border.

Father Bill Morton has been a Columban Missionary here on the border for 28 years; before that, he served in the Navy during the Vietnam era.

"We have some sense that we're offering another vision of the world, and during this Christmas season, we really want to recall that. One way we do this is by gathering here on the Friday after Thanksgiving, with people from different parts of the world displaying their handicrafts for sale while teaching and engaging with those present," Father Bill Morton said.

The Columban Mission has hosted this event for 13 years. This year, attendees can expect to see handicrafts, clothes, purses, handbags, and other items from these nonprofit organizations. The Center's newest director, Father Álvaro Hernández Ibáñez, is also inviting the borderland community to attend.

"I would like to invite everyone to come, really, it's an exciting moment for all of us because just just walking through different places and booths where people can see and experience by to help others around the world means how many places you can offer, goods, handicrafts made from different parts of the world and feel part of the Columban's mission, and many other organizations as well," Father Hernández said.

"Traditionally, we invite people who want to sell their products, who are part of nonprofit or religious groups," Father Morton added. "And also really give yourself the gift of waking up more to the world of justice and peace."

"So everyone who has been committed to the poor for many years and to supporting migrants when obstacles arise—sometimes people wonder, what are we going to do now? How do we respond?—This is a moment to come together and say, hey, you're not alone," Father Morton also said.

The Columban Mission Center will also host Annunciation House, Las Americas, and Centro Santa Catalina, along with other local nonprofits.

The event will take place at the Columban Mission Center, located at 816 Magoffin Ave. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Friday, November 28th.