ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Quiet Thanksgiving week ahead

Published 3:06 PM

Quiet and mild weather will continue across the Borderland through the rest of the week, including Thanksgiving Day. High pressure is keeping conditions dry with mostly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures running slightly above normal.

Light winds will stick around today and into Thursday A change arrives on Sunday as a weak cold front pushes into the region from the east. This will bring cooler temperatures and a small chance of precipitation on Monday.

