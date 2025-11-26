El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to increase patrols for Thanksgiving Week

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office will be trying to mitigate drinking and driving as much as they can this week.

They'll be increasing patrols throughout the holidays. Commander Jerome Washington said it's not about punishment, it's about safety.

"It's just about prevention and protection of life. So we definitely want everyone to be considerate of others, understand that simple action can turn into a tragedy."

Washington added that he understands people gather with friends and family during this time. It's not always possible to simply stay home and avoid these situations. But if you are going to drink, have a plan for a designated driver and stick to it.

"Just think about the consequences that could come about from drinking and driving, the tragedy that could come about from that."

The day after Thanksgiving is also one that can prove to be dangerous on the roads. Friday is a focus for the Sheriff's Office as well.

"If you choose to drink and drive, you choose to be arrested."