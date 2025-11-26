Thanksgiving & family conflict: plan ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Thanksgiving holiday offers so many things we love: turkey, family, and pie. But for some, it's a time of stress and dread of meeting up with certain relatives, and navigating the time together can be miserable. Unsolicited comments about your love life, weight, habits or politics can be triggering.

Bridgette Leyva, CIT director at Emergence Health Network, says instead of silently seething or lashing out, prepare by setting boundaries and expectations beforehand, and have a plan to navigate your feelings.

Practice emotional detachment. Recognize family patterns, and avoid taking negative comments personally. Stay grounded by focusing on the present moment.

Use planned responses. Have pre-planned phrases to protect your energy and maintain a positive attitude while at the gathering.

Give yourself permission to feel all of the emotions of the day. This includes gratitude and tiredness, and use this as a guide for your interactions.

Focus on meaningful moments, by paying attention to small moments during the gathering to anchor yourself and reduce stress.