ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Thanksgiving day brings calm and mild weather to the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)— Thanksgiving across the Borderland is shaping up to be calm, mild, and picture-perfect for holiday plans.

High pressure continues to dominate the region, keeping skies mostly sunny with just a few passing high clouds. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid-70s in El Paso and Las Cruces, running a few degrees above average for late November. Winds will stay light through the day.

Conditions will stay quiet into Friday and Saturday with mild afternoons and chilly mornings. A weak cold front is expected to move in early Sunday, shifting winds and bringing slightly cooler temperatures.