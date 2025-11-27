Skip to Content
News

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Thanksgiving day brings calm and mild weather to the Borderland

KVIA
By
New
Published 5:15 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)— Thanksgiving across the Borderland is shaping up to be calm, mild, and picture-perfect for holiday plans.

High pressure continues to dominate the region, keeping skies mostly sunny with just a few passing high clouds. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid-70s in El Paso and Las Cruces, running a few degrees above average for late November. Winds will stay light through the day.

Conditions will stay quiet into Friday and Saturday with mild afternoons and chilly mornings. A weak cold front is expected to move in early Sunday, shifting winds and bringing slightly cooler temperatures.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Ilyhanee Robles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.