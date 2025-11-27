Salvation Army gives out 800 turkey dinners for Thanksgiving

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Salvation Army here in El Paso gave out over 800 turkey dinners to families today.

The organization has been giving out turkey dinners for years, but began this format during the pandemic. They prepare meals and give them out to families who come up in their cars or walk up to the front door.

Joanna Estrada, the director of development for the Salvation Army, said it's exciting to see the amount of volunteers that showed up.

"Every year we are growing and we're seeing more people participate," said Estrada. "There are so many different things that we're doing, and it's cool that people can see that, and they want to join in, and they want to bring their kids and make it a family tradition."