ABC-7 First Alert: Borderland braces for windy, colder Sunday

EL PASO TX (KVIA) - First Alert has been issued for Sunday as a cold front moves into the Borderland, bringing strong winds and a sharp drop in temperatures.

Gusts could reach around 40 mph, especially along east- and west-facing slopes, creating areas of blowing dust and more difficult travel for high-profile vehicles. Temperatures are expected to fall 10 to 15 degrees compared to Saturday, making for a noticeably colder day across the region.

Winds will be strongest in the morning and early afternoon before gradually decreasing later in the day. The combination of colder air and gusty winds will make Sunday feel much different than the warm and calm weather the Borderland has seen this week.

Dry conditions continue, but the impacts from the wind and colder temperatures are the main reason for the First Alert designation.

More updates will be provided on air and online as the cold front approaches.