Afghan national arrested over alleged bomb threat in Texas: DHS

The suspect was arrested a day before National Guard members were shot in DC.

By Luke Barr and Ivan Pereira

November 29, 2025, 4:02 PM

Homeland Security said investigators arrested an Afghan national who allegedly made a social media post about "building a bomb" and threatened to blow up a building in Fort Worth, Texas.

Mohammad Dawood Alokozay's arrest took place on Tuesday, Tricia McLaughlin, an assistant secretary with DHS, said in a social media post Saturday.

Alokozay was arrested on state terror charges and is being held at a corrections center in Tarrant County, Texas, according to court records.

His arrest came just a day before two National Guard members were allegedly shot by another Afghan national -- 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal-- in Washington D.C.

One of the Guard members, U.S. Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, later died from her injuries. Lakanwal is now facing a first-degree murder charge.

McLaughlin alleged in an X post that Alokozay "posted a video of himself on TikTok indicating he was building a bomb with an intended target of the Fort Worth area."

Mohammad Alokozay is shown in this Nov. 25 2025, booking photo.Tarrant County Corrections Center

"He was arrested on Tuesday by the Texas Department of Public Safety and FBI JTTF and charged with making Terroristic Threats," she added.

Attorney information for Alokozay was not immediately available.

McLaughlin said Immigration and Customs Enforcement has lodged a retainer for Alokozay.

-ABC News' Jenna Harrison contributed to this report.