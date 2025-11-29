El Paso Public Libraries to have meet and greet with Santa

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Public Libraries have announced events that families can take part of this Christmas season, with a chance to catch good old Santa Claus.

Besides meeting the man of the hour, kids and their families that attend these events will be able to drop off their wish list letters, hear stories, enjoy some refreshments and of course take photos with Santa.

“These events bring joy to families and help us spread the spirit of the season throughout our

community,” said El Paso Public Libraries Director Norma Martinez. “We look forward to

welcoming children of all ages to meet Santa, enjoy stories, and celebrate together.”

Several library branches will host these free events throughout the month of December so everyone can get a chance to attend.

The Santa Meet and Greet schedule is as follows: