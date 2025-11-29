El Paso Public Libraries to have meet and greet with Santa
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Public Libraries have announced events that families can take part of this Christmas season, with a chance to catch good old Santa Claus.
Besides meeting the man of the hour, kids and their families that attend these events will be able to drop off their wish list letters, hear stories, enjoy some refreshments and of course take photos with Santa.
“These events bring joy to families and help us spread the spirit of the season throughout our
community,” said El Paso Public Libraries Director Norma Martinez. “We look forward to
welcoming children of all ages to meet Santa, enjoy stories, and celebrate together.”
Several library branches will host these free events throughout the month of December so everyone can get a chance to attend.
The Santa Meet and Greet schedule is as follows:
Saturday, December 6 | 11 AM
Clardy Fox Branch
5515 Robert Alva Ave.
Saturday, December 6 | 11 AM
Esperanza Moreno Branch
12480 Pebble Hills Blvd.
Friday, December 12 | 2:30 PM
Dorris Van Doren Branch
551 E. Redd Rd.
Saturday, December 13 | 3 PM
Armijo Branch
620 E. 7th St.
Friday, December 19 | 3 PM
Judge Marquez Branch
610 N. Yarbrough Dr.
Friday, December 19 | 4 PM
Irving Schwartz Branch
1865 Dean Martin Dr.
Saturday, December 20 | 1 PM
Sergio Troncoso Branch
9321 Alameda Ave.
Saturday, December 20 | 4:30 PM
Memorial Park Branch
3200 Copper Ave.