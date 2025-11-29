Plaza Classic Film Festival brings back holiday favorites for Winter Fest

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Starting November 30th, movie lovers can watch holiday classics at the Plaza Theatre, completely free.

There is no ticket needed but it is recommended by organizers that movie goers show up early to get a seat.

Some of the movies include "The Nightmare Before Christmas", "Elf", "The Polar Express" and others.

Guests who show up early could catch a performance from the Plaza Theatre's Organist who will play 30 minutes before the movie's showtime.

For movie showtimes and more information visit the Plaza Classic Film Festival website.