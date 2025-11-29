Small Business Saturday: Adovino’s Desert Crossing Farmers’ Market

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- November 29th marks Small Business Saturday, a tradition started in 2010 by American Express and officially sponsored by the Small Business Administration in 2011.

The day sits between Black Friday and Cyber Monday to encourage shoppers to support local businesses during the holiday season.

Erik Eaton, a market vendor at Ardovino’s Desert Crossing Farmers’ Market, began crafting candles after retiring from the military and working as a nurse. Eaton now hopes to run the business full time in a year and a half.

"You're not paying the high profits of big stores. And a lot of us are very creative. We can make personalized items for anybody that wants it as well. If someone comes with a particular scent they want and I don't have it, I can make it for them and deliver it in town," Eaton said during an interview.

Community support is crucial for small vendors like Eaton and his business, Desert Illuminations Handcrafted Candles, emphasizing personalized products and local delivery. Many vendors at the Farmers’ Market sell items they already enjoy creating, turning passion into commerce.

The market scene today highlights the broader message of Small Business Saturday: buying local strengthens local businesses and preserves unique crafts.