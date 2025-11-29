Trump says Venezuelan airspace should be considered ‘closed in its entirety’

Trump announced in a social media post Saturday that the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela should be considered “closed in its entirety.”



“To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY,” Trump posted, giving no further details on potential action from the United States against Venezuela as the Trump administration ramps up the pressure against alleged drug cartels.

President Donald Trump speaks to the media aboard Air Force One, November 25, 2025 in flight en route to Florida.Pete Marovich/Getty Images

The White House hasn't immediately responded to ABC News's requests for more information.



Last week, the FAA warned major airlines about a “potentially hazardous” situation in the skies over Venezuela, citing “worsening security” and “heightened military activity” that could threaten aircraft at all altitudes.



Following the announcement, six international carriers suspended flights to Venezuela’s capital Caracas.



-ABC News' Selina Wang and Lalee Ibssa