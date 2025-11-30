ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cooler Sunday after morning front, next system arrives mid-week

A cold front moved through the Borderland early Sunday morning, bringing cooler temperatures and lighter winds through the afternoon. Highs fell closer to seasonal levels after several warmer-than-average days.

Another system is expected to move in by mid-week, bringing a low to medium chance of rain for the lowlands and light mountain snow for higher elevations in southern New Mexico. The best window for precipitation appears to be Wednesday into Thursday, though timing may still shift as models continue to adjust.

Any rainfall amounts look light for midweek and snow accumulations are expected to remain limited to higher terrain. After the system moves through, dry and seasonal weather is expected to return toward the end of the week.

More updates will be posted on-air and at kvia.com as new data arrives.