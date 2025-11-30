Skip to Content
El Paso Fire Department to take part in training near Feather Lake Wildlife Sanctuary

KVIA
By
Published 10:25 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- In coordination with state and national fire service partners, the El Paso Fire Department will be conducting Wildland Urban Interface training.

According to officials, the training provides "critical instruction" for battling wildland fires with threats increasing nationwide, including the El Paso region.

This training will begin Monday, December 1 through December 4 and will take place near Feather Lake Wildlife Sanctuary.

Officials say that residents may see an increase of fire department activity in the area during this time.

The El Paso Fire Department says that this is a scheduled training and is not any cause for concern.

Armando Ramirez

