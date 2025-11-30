El Paso Fire Department to take part in training near Feather Lake Wildlife Sanctuary

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- In coordination with state and national fire service partners, the El Paso Fire Department will be conducting Wildland Urban Interface training.

According to officials, the training provides "critical instruction" for battling wildland fires with threats increasing nationwide, including the El Paso region.

This training will begin Monday, December 1 through December 4 and will take place near Feather Lake Wildlife Sanctuary.

Officials say that residents may see an increase of fire department activity in the area during this time.

The El Paso Fire Department says that this is a scheduled training and is not any cause for concern.