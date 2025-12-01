Skip to Content
Clint man sentenced to federal prison for transporting undocumented immigrants

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Texas sentenced a Clint man, 19-year-old Jesus David Escareno aka El Gerver, to 115 months in prison for conspiracy to transport undocumented immigrants.

According to court documents, Escareno acted as the leader of a smuggling cell operating in the Western District of Texas and the District of New Mexico.

Escareno conspired with dozens of drivers, from July 2024 through February 2025, to pick up and transport undocumented immigrants to gain entry into the United States, this according to officials.

According to officials, Escareno was arrested April 7 and pleaded guilty on Sept. 9.

Armando Ramirez

