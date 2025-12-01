Horizon man arrested after threating a family member with a knife

HORIZON, Texas (KVIA)- On Friday, November 21st, Horizon Police Department officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 600th block of Desert Sage.

During their investigation, officers discovered a member of the household had been threatened with a knife by another family member who left the household.

HCPD officers located the family member and who was later identified as Eddie Magana and took Magana into custody.

Magana was transported to the El Paso County Detention Facility and was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, his bond was set at $15,000.

The Horizon Police Department wants to remind the public there are resources for families experiencing conflict or crisis. Officials say if, you or someone you know needs assistance to reach out to local support services or to call 911 in an emergency.