New Texas law restricts transgender bathroom use in public areas today

EL PASO TX (KVIA)- A new Texas law, Senate Bill 8, will take effect Thursday and require people to use restrooms in public buildings based on the sex listed on their original birth certificate.

The rule applies to public schools, universities, state agencies and city or county buildings. Private businesses are not included.

Texas is now one of 20 states with laws restricting restroom use based on sex assigned at birth. SB 8 follows years of statewide debates around transgender-related policies in schools and public facilities.