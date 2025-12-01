Skip to Content
News

New Texas law restricts transgender bathroom use in public areas today

By
Updated
today at 10:53 AM
Published 10:51 AM

EL PASO TX (KVIA)- A new Texas law, Senate Bill 8, will take effect Thursday and require people to use restrooms in public buildings based on the sex listed on their original birth certificate.

The rule applies to public schools, universities, state agencies and city or county buildings. Private businesses are not included.

Texas is now one of 20 states with laws restricting restroom use based on sex assigned at birth. SB 8 follows years of statewide debates around transgender-related policies in schools and public facilities.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Ilyhanee Robles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.