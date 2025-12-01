Police urge caution during the holidays following arrest of porch theft subject

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- According to the El Paso Police Department investigators arrested 55-year-old Raquel Arenibas in connection with a package theft that occurred on September 19th in West El Paso.

Surveillance footage from a Ring camera showed a woman who was later identified as Arenibas getting out of a vehicle, walking up to the victim's residence and taking two packages from the front porch.

Courtesy: EPPD Courtesy: EPPD

Investigators reviewed the security footage, confirmed the suspect's identity, and obtained an arrest warrant. Arenibas was taken into custody and booked in the El Paso County Detention Facility.

The EPPD posted the arrest on their social media, reminding residents during the holiday season to use delivery alerts, secure their packages, and to keep an eye out for any suspicious activity.

Officials say that if anyone sees anything concerning to call the Police Department's non-emergency line at (915) 832-4400 or file a report online.